James Gunn says new 'Wonder Woman' casting isn't rushed, but film remains a "priority"

Washington, DC [US], July 19 : James Gunn seems to be taking things slow when it comes to finding the next 'Wonder Woman.'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Superman director, while responding to a post on Threads, opened up about fan speculation online and confirmed that the casting for the upcoming Wonder Woman film hasn't started yet and is not even being discussed "until a script is finished."

He also shut down rumors that the studio is specifically seeking a TV actress for the role, saying, "Nope. And I'd never in a million years look for a major role based on whether they did TV, films, or whatever," he wrote. "It's all about the casting."

Gunn clarified that although the Wonder Woman film is "a priority," it isn't being rushed. "It's a priority, but I wouldn't call it fast-tracked," he said. "Nothing is going to be shot unless we're as sure as we can be that the script is good."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn previously opened up about how he chose David Corenswet for 'Superman,' stating that while actor Nicholas Hoult also auditioned and impressed him, Corenswet was a better fit for the role.

"You know, Nick Hoult auditioned [for Superman]. He's a great actor. I mean, some might say he's better than David in certain ways, but he just didn't fit the role, and that's why he didn't get it," Gunn said. "As much as you can transform yourself as a person, Nick was just more controlled."

Gunn also added that the chemistry between Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane, helped seal the deal. "One of the things that we were also doing was mixing and matching Lois and Clark when we were auditioning them, and so I wanted to make sure that we had that chemistry right," he said. "David had better chemistry with Rachel because she's a very controlled actor, and David is a little bit more, you know, loose, and that creates a different type of dynamism onscreen," he added.

