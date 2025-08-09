James Gunn set to write, direct next 'Super-Family' film; Batman II shooting next year

Los Angeles [US], August 9 : DC Studios head James Gunn has planned more sequels for the 'Super-Family', following the success of David Corenswet's latest 'Superman' film.

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the same during the company's earnings call, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"In film, James Gunn is busy preparing the next instalments of the DC Super-Family, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026), Clayface (2026), and the next Wonder Woman," he said, as quoted by the outlet.

As per reports, Gunn will also take over the director's chair and write the screenplay for the "next film in the Super-Family", similar to his duties on 'Superman.'

DC Universe recently underwent a major relaunch with Corenswet's superhero film, which collected a whopping $125 million domestically in July, further making $315 million in North America and $550 million globally, reported Variety.

Meanwhile, Gunn is also set to start the shooting for "The Batman II (2027)" next year alongside other projects in development. The sequel has aimed for a October 1, 2027 theatrical release date.

"The 10-year vision for the DC universe also includes an exciting array of television projects, including The Penguin, which recently garnered 24 Emmy nominations and was watched by nearly 20 million HBO Max subscribers; the upcoming new season of Peacemaker; and the debut of Lanterns in 2026. In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio's broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences, and social," a shareholder letter from the call read, Entertainment Weekly stated.

As of now, John Cena's 'Peacemaker' Season 2 is next up for the studio, followed by the 'Supergirl film, the "Lanterns' TV series, and 'Clayface.'

James Gunn wrote all the eight episodes of the 'Peacemaker' sequel and directed three. The show will premiere on HBO on August 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor