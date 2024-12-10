James Gunn to shoot "pickup shots" for 'Superman', clarifies there are "no reshoots"

Washington [US], December 10 : Director and producer James Gunn has shared a clarification on the reports that his film 'Superman' would undergo reshoots and confirmed that he will only film a few "pickup shots," according to Deadline.

Taking to his social media platform, he informed his fans about the additional filming of the superhero film.

"Sort of. Not a few days. We're doing a day and a half of pickup shots. No scenes. No reshoots. Just a handful of individual shots to enhance the film," Gunn shared on Threads.

Gunn wrapped up shooting for the film 'Superman' at the end of July. He took to his Instagram handle to express gratitude towards his team, "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life," Gunn wrote. "I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn't always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I've encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honour."

He continued, "The destination has been 'Superman', but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we've shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

'Superman' stars David Corenswet in the titled role, which is set for release on July 11, 2025. The cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Maria Gabriela de Faria as The Engineer. The ensemble includes Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Sean Gunn, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Isabel Merced, and Nathan Fillion, reported Deadline.

