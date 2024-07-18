James Gunn wraps Cleveland shoot, teases completion of 'Superman' film

Washington [US], July 18 : Director James Gunn has announced the completion of filming in Cleveland for the upcoming superhero film 'Superman', hinting that the project is nearing its final stages ahead of its anticipated release next summer.

Gunn took to social media platform Instagram to express his gratitude towards Cleveland, where the crew spent six weeks filming. Reflecting on the experience, Gunn praised the city's hospitality and the enthusiastic support from its residents.

"#Cleveland - today we are leaving you after six amazing weeks of shooting," Gunn shared in a heartfelt post.

"From the moment we first came here on a scout a tad less than a year ago and Terminal Tower was lit up with the colors of Superman, I knew you were a special place," he wrote.

He continued to highlight the warmth and spirit of the community, emphasising how local residents' enthusiasm added to the filming experience. Gunn also acknowledged the historical significance of Cleveland as the birthplace of Superman's creators, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, which provided a profound backdrop for the production.

Responding to queries from fans about the film's progress, Gunn disclosed that while a few weeks of filming remain, they are now "getting close" to wrapping up the extensive shoot.

'Superman', originally titled 'Superman: Legacy', features David Corenswet in the titular role alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

The film marks Gunn's first venture into the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) under the stewardship of DC Studios, alongside producer Peter Safran.

According to The Hollwyood Reporter, the storyline explores Superman's journey as he navigates his dual identity and wrestles with his alien origins juxtaposed against his upbringing on Earth.

The narrative promises a fresh perspective on the iconic superhero, set against the backdrop of contemporary themes and character dynamics.

Joining Corenswet and Brosnahan is a stellar ensemble cast, including Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and others in pivotal roles, as per the reports obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

'Superman' is scheduled for theatrical release on July 11, 2025, marking the first standalone film dedicated to the Man of Steel in over a decade.

