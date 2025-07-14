James Gunn's 'Superman' flies high at Indian box office

New Delhi [India], July 14 : James Gunn's directorial 'Superman', which hit the Indian theatres on July 11, has been roaring at the box office.

As per the film's team, 'Superman' has had a great opening weekend with a box office collection of Rs 32 crore (gross) across 3037 screens (including all IMAX screens).

On receiving great response from the Indian audience, Denzil Dias, VP & Managing Director, India Theatrical, Warner Bros, Discovery, in a press note, said, "To see India embrace our hero with such phenomenal enthusiasm, making us the #1 movie and soaring to the 8th highest-grossing international market in the world, proves that hope truly is universal. Our heartfelt congratulations go to James Gunn, Peter Safran, and the entire creative team for delivering a Superman that not only embodies strength, kindness, and an unwavering spirit, but also joyfully brings our much-loved Krypto to the big screen. We are incredibly proud to see India at the very heart of this new dawn for DC storytelling."

David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult lead the cast of Gunn's 'Superman" as the titular 'Man of Steel' and the villainous Lex Luthor, respectively. Other cast members include Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Nathan Fillon (Guy Gardner) and Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl).

