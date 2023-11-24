James Mangold throws light on characters of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 : American filmmaker James Mangold talked about the action-adventure film 'Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny' ahead of its release on the OTT platform.

Talking about the characters of the film, James said, "Indiana Jones is a character that always surprises us."

He further described the character of Indiana Jones as, "selfish" and shared, "He can be empathic, he can be brave, he can be a coward. And Harrison holds all these contradictory elements together. Indiana Jones is not a Greek hero on Mount Olympus, he's a very human character. I think all his eccentricities and anxieties and neuroses and foibles are part of his appeal. But he does have a superpower, and it's that he's incredibly lucky."

It is the sequel to 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull', as well as the fifth and final instalment in the Indiana Jones film series. The movie is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, and written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, David Koepp and James Mangold. Also joining in on the adventure are Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.

Set in 1969, Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford reprises his renowned role as globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones. Indiana is set to retire after more than a decade of teaching at New York's Hunter College, but his plans are disrupted when his estranged goddaughter, Helena Shaw (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), leads him on a hunt for a rare artefact.

'Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny' will be streaming from December 1 on Disney+ Hotstar.

