James Marsden recounts failing SNL audition, calls his act a 'bad choice'

Washington [USA], December 19 : James Paul Marsden, who played key roles in the X-Men film series, Superman Returns, The Notebook and Enchanted, revealed that he once went for an audition for Saturday Night Live and got rejected.

As SNL is due to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special primetime special Sunday on February 16, the X-Men series actor contemplated the chances of getting into the show before going on to his own acting career, reported Deadline.

He went for the audion to the SNL with his friend. Recalling that chapter of this life at Live With Kelly and Mark on the show. "They did a nationwide talent search and a friend of mine in my drama class, or whatever, who I used to do these humorous sketches with, said, 'Let's go down and audition for it," he recounted.

Marsden continues, "I think they made us do... It wasn't even something like, 'Create an interesting character,' or whatever. It was like, 'Do whatever silly thing you want to do.' I don't know why we chose to do this, but we clucked like chickens and just walked around each other."

"It was a bad choice," Marsden agrees with the host.

The actor further said that he'd "love to" host the NBC sketch comedy show, joking he'll "host the show and do the clucky chicken," as reported by Deadline.

Marsden further shared that it was his dream to be on SNL. However, not as a host but as a 'regular' guy.

"I did 30 Rock for a bit with Tina Fey, and I said, 'You know, my dream was always to be on SNL. And she goes, 'Oh, well, you'll host at some point.' And I go, 'No, as a regular. I wanna be the guys!' She was like, 'Well, you probably can if you want to.' But yeah, I just love doing impressions and different characters," said Marsden.

James Paul Marsden played the role of Cyclops in the X-Men film series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor