Jamie Dornan's series ‘The Tourist’ set to get an Indian adaptation

Los Angeles, July 8 Hollywood star Jamie Dornan-starrer thriller television series “The Tourist” is all set to get an Indian adaptation.

Entertainment company Banijay Asia has signed a deal with distributor All3Media International, acquiring the rights to create a local adaptation, reports variety.com.

Written by Harry and Jack Williams, “The Tourist” has Dornan playing a man who wakes up in Australia with amnesia after a near-fatal car crash.

“Seeking answers, he encounters a local woman who remembers him and volunteers to help him rediscover his identity,” the logline said.

The logline further read: “What few clues he can find hint that he has a dark past from which he must escape before it catches up with him.”

The second season of the show, which launched earlier this year, sees the characters relocate to Ireland as the mystery deepens.

The original series was produced by Two Brothers Pictures and Highview Productions.

Mrinalini Jain, group chief development officer for Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India, said: “‘The Tourist’ offers a unique blend of mystery and suspense that we believe will resonate deeply with our viewers. We are ecstatic to bring an adaptation of such a gripping and internationally celebrated series to Indian audiences.”

“Collaborating with All3Media International allows us to maintain the high standards set by the original while infusing it with a distinct Indian touch.”

Sabrina Duguet, EVP for Asia Pacific at All3Media International, added: “‘The Tourist’ has been a phenomenal success globally, and we are delighted to see it being adapted for the Indian market.”

“Banijay Asia has an impressive track record of creating high-quality local adaptations, and we are confident that they will deliver an exceptional version of this globally loved thriller. We look forward to seeing how the story will be reimagined for Indian viewers.”

Banijay Asia has previously adapted shows including “The Night Manager,” “Call My Agent” and “The Trial”.

--IANS

dc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor