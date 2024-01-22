Jamie Foxx pictured back at work for first time since worrying health battle

Los Angeles, Jan 22 The ‘Django Unchained’ star Jamie Foxx has returned to work for the first time since his health emergency back in April 2023.

The Hollywood icon was spotted alongside his co-star Cameron Diaz back on the set of their upcoming movie ‘Back In Action’, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Pictures of the pair filming showed them strolling along outside together dressed in casual clothes with Cameron, 51, wearing a cream cardigan layered over a white top and teamed with dark grey cargo trousers and white sneakers.

Jamie meanwhile also wore white sneakers as well as a dark grey sweater with navy trousers as he walked beside his fellow Hollywood star.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the ‘Django Unchained’ star was recently seen choking back tears as he spoke publicly about his traumatic illness for the first time.

Giving a 12 minute speech as he took to the stage at the Critics Choice Association Awards, Jamie admitted that he was left unable to walk after falling ill as he battled the tears.

He said, “You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago - I couldn’t actually walk. I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people who were saying I was cloned out there. I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something, I’ve been through some things”.

