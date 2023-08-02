Jamie Foxx remembers his late sister Deidra Dixon on her birthday

Texas [US], August 2 : Actor Jamie Foxx expressed his deep gratitude for his late sister Deidra Dixon. The actor gave a heartfelt tribute on his sister’s birthday through an emotional post, reported People.

He wrote in the caption along with the picture of him with his sister along with her other solo photographs.

He mentioned, “Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 “D”… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis #swipeleft”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

As per People, Foxx's younger sister DeOndra Dixon died on October 19, 2020, at age 36. Tuesday's post is the first on Foxx's Instagram grid since July 22, when he appeared on video for the first time since his health emergency three months prior. In the video, the Academy Award winner thanks both his sister and daughter Corinne Foxx for their “protection” during his recovery. “To be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life,” Foxx said as he discussed the medical complication he suffered April 11 on set in Atlanta.

He added, “So today, and to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way. And y'all know they kept it airtight, didn't let nothing out. They protected me and that's what I hope that everyone could have and moments like these."

He also shared the reason for not revealing about his medical scare while in the hospital. “I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through," Foxx shared. "I know a lot of people were waiting and you know wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you I just didn't want you to see me like that man."

He also took a moment to dispel rumours that had risen about his health as a result of his loved ones' discretion. “Now you know by being quiet sometimes things you know get out of hand,” the actor said as he referred to people saying he was “blind” and “paralyzed," which he confirmed was false. "But I did go through ... I went to hell and back," Foxx said. "And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work,reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor