Jamie Foxx walks daughter down the aisle as she ties the knot with Joe Hooten in lavish ceremony

Los Angeles, Sep 23 Things are looking good for the Hollywood star Jamie Foxx a year after being hospitalised with a mystery illness. The actor walked his daughter down the aisle in a lavish ceremony.

The ‘Django Unchained’ star, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of singing legend Ray Charles, was rushed to hospital last April while working on the Netflix film ‘Back In Action’ alongside Cameron Diaz, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

While the exact details of what happened to him have still not surfaced, the actor appeared to be back in full health as he attended his daughter's wedding over the weekend.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the actor looked dapper in a black tuxedo as he beamed with pride on daughter Corinne’s big day. Corinne, who is also an actor, tied the knot with her writer-director beau Joe Hooten in a lavish ceremony in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Corinne was dressed in an off-the-shoulder dress which had a short skirt at the front and train at the back. In the pictures shared by her father’s ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’ co-star Garcelle Beauvais on social media, the actor was also pictured in a father-daughter dance with Corinne after the ceremony.

Garcelle wrote, “Last night we got to witness & celebrate the love of @corinnefoxx and @joe.hooten your love & respect for each other is palpable. Corinne, you looked stunning”.

Earlier this year, Jamie revealed how he ‘took a pill for a bad headache’ and ‘woke up 20 days later’ when he was hospitalised in April 2023. The actor has since said he ‘doesn’t remember anything’. At the time his daughter Corinne described what happened to her father as a ‘medical complication’. The actor gave a few more details about his ordeal when speaking at an event in May this year.

He shared, "I had a bad headache. Asked my boy for an Advil”. Jamie then snapped his fingers before telling the crowd, "I was gone for 20 days. I don't remember anything. So they told me... I'm in Atlanta... they told me... my sister and daughter took me to the first doctor. (They) gave me a cortisone shot”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor