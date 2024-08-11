Jamie Lee Curtis opens up on Manny Jacinto's role opposite Lindsay Lohan in 'Freakier Friday'

Washington [US], August 11 : Jamie Lee Curtis shared another interesting update on her fantasy comedy film 'Freakier Friday'.

Curtis will rejoin her co-star Lindsay Lohan, who will return to portray her character Anna Coleman in the film, while Curtis will play her mother's part, Tess Coleman. The actress announced that Manny Jacinto will play Lohan's on-screen husband in the movie, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In a conversation, Lohan and her onscreen mother, Tess (Curtis), revealed that Anna is married to Manny Jacinto's character, whose name hasn't been revealed yet.

"Manny plays Lindsay's husband. But that's like as much as we can say," said Curtis, sharing that they are still in the middle of shooting. "Manny is lovely. So funny," Lohan added of her onscreen love interest.

Fans were thrilled to see Lohan and Murray's characters reunite 20 years after the original film when Disney announced Murray's return to play Jake in the sequel.

While it appears they won't be in a romantic relationship, Curtis teased, "Chad is in it. And boy, oh boy, is Chad in it."

Lohan, Curtis, and Murray are not the only actors returning for the sequel. The cast will include original performers Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao, as well as newcomers Jacinto, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

The sequel to 'Freaky Friday' starts years after Tess and Anna exchanged bodies. Anna now has her kid and a soon-to-be stepdaughter.

"As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice," the film synopsis reads.

Aside from Jacinto's playing Lohan's onscreen husband, no more information has been provided regarding Butters, Hammons, and Ramakrishnan's roles, however, at least one of them will most likely play Lohan's daughter.

Producers include Curtis, Kristin Burr and Andrew Gunn, who worked on the original film. Lohan, Nathan Kelly and Ann Marie Sanderlin serve as executive producers of the sequel, directed by Welcome to Chippendales helmer Nisha Ganatra.

'Freakier Friday' will hit theatres sometime in 2025, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor