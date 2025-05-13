Jamie Lee Curtis says she regrets undergoing plastic surgery in her 20s.

Los Angeles, May 13 Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she underwent cosmetic surgery in her 20s after her looks were criticised by a cinematographer on the set of her 1985 film 'Perfect' set. However, the award winning actress said she has regretted the decision ever since.

During an appearance on '60 minutes', Lee Curtis said: "(The cinematographer) was like: 'Yeah, I'm not shooting her today. Her eyes are baggy'. And I was 25? So, for him to say that was very embarrassing. So as soon as the movie finished, I ended up having some plastic surgery.

When asked how the surgery went, Lee Curtis replied: "Not well. That's just not what you wanna do when you're 25 or 26. And I regretted it immediately and have kind of sort of regretted it since… Way so now because I've become a really public advocate to say to women: 'You're gorgeous and you're perfect the way you are.' So oh, yeah I ... it was not a good thing for me to do."

The surgery also led the actress to start taking pain killers and she developed an addiction which she was eventually able to kick.

She added: "They give them [pain killers] to you. I became very enamored with the warm bath of an opiate. You know, (I) drank a little bit … never to excess, never any big public demonstrations, I was very quiet, very private about it but it became a dependency for sure.

Lee Curtis has spoken openly about her struggle with addiction, but admits she was more worried about how becoming a spokesperson for Activia yoghurt would impact her career than her tale of drug abuse.

She quipped: "I think I worried more that selling yogurt that makes you was gonna impact my career than for me to acknowledge that I had an addiction... I make the joke. It's a funny joke but it's true."

The actress added that she took on jobs like being the face of Activia because the money allowed her to spend more time at home with her kids.

She said: "For the most part (those jobs)... they allowed me to stay home with my kids. So ... I am an imperfect, you know, working mom because no working moms are perfect … We make it look good. We think we've done it. But the truth is, we feel badly.”

“But I know how much time away from them I spent in pursuit of my own creativity. "

