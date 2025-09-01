Jamie Lee Curtis sheds light on her ‘almost’ encounter with Princess Diana 2 months before her death

Los Angeles, Sep 1 Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis once had a near encounter with the late Princess Diana. The actress, 66, recently took to her Instagram, and shared that she “almost met” Princess Diana in 1997.

The incident that the actress recollected is from a movie set as she remembered the late princess on the 28th anniversary of her death. Sharing a photo of Princess Diana with her arms outstretched to her young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, Curtis wrote, “She was to visit the set of the follow-up to A Fish Called Wanda, Fierce Creatures, and we were shooting at Pinewood (studios, 20 miles west of London”.

She explained that during her break, she “jumped in a golf cart and drove the mile back to the dressing room to use the restroom”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

During the time Princess Diana arrived on set with her sons. The actress said, “My driver started banging on the door, saying that she had arrived with her sons, and I jumped into the golf cart, and by the time I got back, she was walking away”.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Freakier Friday’ star said she sent Diana a letter the next day explaining “why I wasn't there and how much I admired her” to Kensington Palace. And to her surprise, she received a letter back from the princess the following day”.

“(She was) thanking me for writing and understanding, of course, nature calling as it happens to her all the time, and that she looked forward to meeting. She died two months later”, recalled Curtis. “I had just returned from England. I remember watching the news”.

Princess Diana died at the age of 36 in a devastating car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, alongside her partner Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul.

