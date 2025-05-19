Jamie Lee Curtis talks about keeping in touch with Lindsay Lohan after their first movie

Los Angeles, May 19 Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis likes to maintain friendly relationships with her all co-actors. Jamies felt it was "important" to stay in touch with Lindsay Lohan after they first worked together.

The 66-year-old actress starred alongside Lindsay, 38, in 'Freaky Friday', the 2003 comedy movie, and Jamie was always determined to keep in touch with her younger co-star, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking to ‘People’ magazine, the Hollywood star explained, "Lindsay was 15, and as she's matured, we've stayed in contact our whole lives. I think it's important, particularly with someone who is young in the movie business, if you connect with them, you have to let them know it's real. There's R-E-E-L life, and then there's R-E-A-L life”.

She further mentioned, "I wanted her to understand that there was a bridge and that I was real, and that she always could be real with me. And she was. "Through the course of her young life, we've stayed in contact”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, 'Freakier Friday’, the much-anticipated sequel to 'Freaky Friday', is slated for release later this year. Jamie has explained how her meeting Lindsay and her 22-month-old son, Luai, prompted Disney to give 'Freakier Friday' the go-ahead.

The veteran movie star, whose other film credits include projects like 'Halloween' and 'A Fish Called Wanda', explained, "Now she is a mommy. It was her visiting me, bringing her baby to visit me, that led to a picture of the two of us that I posted, and then the floodgate of people going, 'Oh my God, oh my God’, and then me calling Disney, going, 'Hi! Lindsay's old enough to have a teenager. Let's go!' And then they did”.

Meanwhile, Jamie recently confessed that she's "not that particular" about her career choices. The actress has enjoyed a hugely successful career in Hollywood, but Jamie insists she's not very picky about her film projects.

