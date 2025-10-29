Jamie Lee Curtis: You get vilified for having a mind

Mumbai, Oct 29 The Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis is not afraid to speak her mind. At the same time, she has slammed those who make controversies out of nothing.The actress feels that in currently charged political scenarios across the world, one can easily get vilified for just having a mind.

The actress recently issued a clarification with regards to her tearful reaction to Charlie Kirk's death. She has said that her reaction was "mistranslated", reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 66-year-old actress became emotional as she appeared on the Marc Maron podcast in the aftermath of the US conservative activist's murder last month but has denied that she was supporting Kirk's controversial views.

Jamie told ‘Variety’, "An excerpt of it mistranslated what I was saying as I wished him well, like I was talking about him in a very positive way, which I wasn't, I was simply talking about his faith in God. And so it was a mistranslation, which is a pun, but not. In the binary world today, you cannot hold two ideas at the same time, I cannot be Jewish and totally believe in Israel's right to exist and at the same time reject the destruction of Gaza”.

She further mentioned, “You can't say that, because you get vilified for having a mind that says, 'I can hold both those thoughts. I can be contradictory in that way’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress explained that she is happy to be outspoken and doesn't intend to be "careful" when expressing her views.

She said, "I don't have to be careful. "If I was careful, I wouldn't have told you any of what I just told you. I would have just said, 'Hi, welcome. I baked you banana bread. Here's my dog. Here's my house, blah, blah, blah. What do you want to know?' I can't not be who I am in the moment”.

Jamie is the daughter of Hollywood great Tony Curtis and ‘Psycho’ actress Janet Leigh but admits that acting was an accidental career for her.

The Freakier Friday star said of her teenage years, "I was kind of a weirdo. I was this girl at 16, full of energy and personality. But I had no intelligence. You know, I wasn't an athlete, I wasn't in the plays. And I became an actor by accident”.

Jamie's role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise has defined her career.

