Jamie Lever to make Telugu film debut with 'Aa Okatti Adakku'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 : Johny Lever's daughter Jamie, who is also an actor, is all set to make her foray into Telugu cinema with the film 'Aa Okatti Adakku'.

Excited about the project, Jamie in a statement said, "Making my debut in the Telugu industry with 'Aa Okatti Adakku' is a dream come true. This film is not just a professional journey for me; it's a personal homage to my roots. Telugu is my mother tongue, and performing in it is a heartfelt tribute to my grandmother, who understands and is more comfortable with her mother tongue."

The film is being produced by the acclaimed Chota Bheem producer Rajiv Chilaka.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, Jamie highlighted the significance of performing in her mother tongue, especially for her grandmother. "I feel blessed to have this chance to connect with my roots through cinema. This is not just a film; it's a celebration of language, culture, and family."

More details regarding the project are awaited.

