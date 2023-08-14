Jamie Lever wishes her “king” father Johny Lever on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : As veteran actor Johny Lever turned 66 years old today, his daughter Jamie Lever shared a sweet wish for "king" on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jamie posted a picture featuring the 'Phir Hera Pheri' actor.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happy Birthday King.”



As soon as Jamie posted a special note, the actor’s fans and industry friends flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday Johny sir.....Bawa mare chote chote baçche Bawa .yeh mare baçche hai na bade badmaash hai re Bawa ..yeh bada bada cake order karte hai aur chota chota churi se cake katate hai re Bawa ..yeh koi baat hai re Bawa ....”

“Happyyy Birthday to the best comedian everrr, another commented.

Veteran comedian Johny Lever's comic genius has made an enduring impression on the audience. Who can forget the hilarious characters played by him in movies such as ‘Baazigar’, ‘Deewana Mastana’ or ‘Dulhe Raja’. Lever has created an everlasting impact with his inherent ability to make people laugh and thus his reputation as a comic master is still unmatched.

Lever started to perform stand-up comedy in musical shows. His initial works included ‘Tum Par Hum Qurban’ and ‘Dard Ka Rishta’. He later acted in movies like ‘Tezaab’, ‘Kasam’, ‘Khatarnak’ and ‘Kishen Kanhaiya’. His work got a positive response in the movie ‘Baazigar’ and then there was no looking back for him. He also acted in several regional films like the Tamil film ‘Anbirkku Alavillai’ and the Kannada film ‘Gara’.

He has done more than 300 films and made his fans burst into laughter.

