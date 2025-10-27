Jamtara 2 Actor Sachin Chandwade Dies By Suicide At 25, Found Unresponsive In Pune Flat

Marathi actor Sachin Chandwade, known for his role in Netflix's Jamtara 2, has died by suicide. He was 25 years old. According to Maharashtra Times, Sachin was found at his residence in Jalgaon's Parola. On October 23, 2025, his family members found him hanging in his Pune flat and rushed him to the hospital. He was admitted to a private hospital, where his condition worsened, and the family decided to shift him to another hospital in Dhule. The doctors could not save the actor, and he died on October 24, around 1:30 am while his treatment was going on.

Sachin was not only an actor but also a software engineer. He was working at an IT Park in Pune and following his passion for acting. Sachin’s last post on Instagram was about his upcoming Marathi film, Asurvan. He was supposed to play Soma in the film written and directed by Sachin Ramchandra Mango. The post is from five days ago. Sachin had also posted the motion posters for his co-stars Pooja Moili and Anuj Thackeray. All actors looked scared as they stood in a haunted forest full of mysteries.