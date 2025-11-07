Jana Found a New Stree! Abhishek Banerjee and Ahsaas Channa Team Up for a Fun Comedy Project

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who has been riding high on the success of his recent projects, is all set to charm audiences once again, this time, alongside the talented and popular Ahsaas Channa. The duo has been creating quite a stir on social media with their adorable behind-the-scenes posts and stories, giving fans a glimpse into their on-set camaraderie. The duo began shoot this week for the project which also stars actors Gajraj Rao and Anshumaan Pushkar.

Sources close to the development have revealed that the two are currently shooting for a new project. Adding to the excitement, a few days ago a picture from a table read went viral, featuring Abhishek and Ahsaas along with seasoned actor Gajraj Rao, Geeta Aggarwal, and Anshumaan Pushkar of 12th Fail fame, a powerful ensemble that has fans eager to know more. From the cheerful banter seen in their stories to their warm chemistry, it’s clear that Abhishek and Ahsaas are having a great time working together. The internet is already buzzing with fans calling them the “cutest new pair in town.”

A source close to the project shared, “Abhishek and Ahsaas bring a refreshing energy on set. Their pairing is unexpected yet incredibly endearing. It’s going to be exciting to watch them together in a story that promises both charm and depth. The entire cast, including Gajraj Rao and Geeta Aggarwal, has been having a fantastic time collaborating on this project. The shoot has just begun and the cast is having a great time and bond on the sets.”With such a dynamic cast and growing fan anticipation, this new film seems poised to be one of the most talked-about upcoming releases.