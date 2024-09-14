Jana Kramer's 'Warrior' is dedicated to her husband Alan Russell, says 'Thank you for just being the most wonderful man'

Washington [US], September 14 : Singer and actor Jana Kramer talked about her latest song 'Warrior' and how it is inspired by her husband Alan Russell, reported People.

"I just wanted to write him a song to basically be like, 'Thank you for just being the most wonderful man and for coming into my life,'" shared Kramer, who married Russell on July 13 in Scotland. "He has a tattoo on his arm. He calls me his little warrior, and I just kept seeing the title 'Warrior.'"

Kramer wrote the track with Sara Brice and it helped her realise that she was no longer "in crisis mode anymore."

"I've been in crisis mode for so many years, and now I get to be happy and have love in my life and it's a beautiful place to be," shared Kramer, who welcomed a son, Roman, with Russell in November 2023.

Kramer earlier opened up about her 2004 marriage to Michael Gambino. She said that Gambino physically abused her. He was eventually found guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to six years in jail.

"[Alan's] tattoo says, 'Jana my little warrior.' When we first started dating and I told him about my past and being in abusive relationships, a lot of times, the reaction from men were nowhere near his," said Kramer. "Alan looked at me and he's like, 'You're a warrior.' And for me, he made me feel powerful in a very broken story."

After getting engaged in May 2023, Kramer surprised Russell with the song. "It was really sweet. He got teary-eyed and he wiped away a single masculine tear, is what he likes to call it. But it meant a lot to him, and he has a past too," said Kramer. "We all have a story, and I think the fact that he's allowed love into his life again, too, it's repaving broken roads, and he definitely felt that. So, he loved it."

The project is Kramer's "thank you".

"Where I saw broken, he saw beautiful, and where I felt weak, he believed I was strong. He's always helping me be the warrior and for that, I will fight for him and fight for us 'til the end."

"I really want to do things that I love and make sure I'm with my kids as much as possible while they're young," she added. "They're just really beautiful, lovely, kind children and their hearts are amazing and I love them. I love being a mom. I really do, said Jana, reported People.

