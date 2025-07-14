Jana Nayagan Creates History: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Honoured at Wimbledon After Sinner-Alcaraz Epic

In an unprecedented crossover of cinema and sport, Wimbledon has paid tribute to Indian cinema for the very first time — honouring Thalapathy Vijay and his upcoming film Jana Nayagan. The occasion? One of the most legendary Wimbledon finals ever, where Jannik Sinner emerged victorious in an electrifying clash against Carlos Alcaraz.

As the crowd roared and Centre Court witnessed history, Wimbledon’s official social media handle dropped a surprise post that sent fans into a frenzy. The visual mirrored Jana Nayagan’s iconic Republic Day poster, with Sinner striking a powerful selfie pose with his trophy — echoing Vijay’s own image in the film’s teaser art. The post was aptly captioned "The First Roar," inspired by the thunderous BGM composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is gearing up for a global release on January 9, 2026, just in time for Pongal. The film is especially significant as it marks the grand finale in Thalapathy Vijay’s illustrious film career.