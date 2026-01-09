Jana Nayagan Release Update: Court Directs CBFC to Grant U/A Certificate, Vijay’s Film Cleared for Theatrical Release but Won’t Release on Pongal

The Madras High Court on Friday paved the way for the release of actor Vijay’s highly awaited film Jana Nayagan by directing the Central Board of Film Certification to grant it a U/A certificate. The judicial order brought clarity to the film’s release prospects, which had been clouded by delays in certification. These delays had forced the makers to seek legal intervention, as uncertainty loomed over the scheduled theatrical debut. With the court stepping in, the prolonged wait surrounding the certification process has ended, restoring confidence among producers, distributors, and cinema owners who were affected by the sudden halt.

Justice P.T. Asha, who presided over the case, observed that the CBFC had failed to justify the delay in issuing the certificate. The court noted that objections were raised at a late stage, despite the film having already progressed through most certification formalities. Emphasising accountability, the judge remarked that regulatory bodies must function with consistency and responsibility. The court cautioned that acting on last-minute complaints without thorough evaluation could disrupt the film industry and create a problematic precedent for future releases, potentially affecting creative and commercial interests alike.

The controversy began when a member of the CBFC’s examining panel expressed concerns that certain scenes or dialogues might offend religious sentiments. Acting on these objections, the certification process was stalled, resulting in the film missing its planned release date of January 9. The unexpected delay left the producers in a difficult position, as promotional activities and theatre allocations were already underway. With no clear timeline from the certification authority, the filmmakers decided to approach the High Court to seek urgent relief and a resolution to the impasse.

During the proceedings, the court took note of the fact that the producers had adhered to the CBFC’s earlier recommendations. These included muting specific lines and removing or altering certain visuals that were flagged during the initial scrutiny. Despite complying with these directions, the certificate was not issued within the expected timeframe. The delay caused widespread disruption, not only affecting domestic theatrical plans but also impacting overseas screenings, where schedules had already been finalised and marketing efforts had been launched.

The postponement led to substantial financial repercussions for multiple stakeholders involved in the release. Advance ticket bookings had opened across theatres in India as well as in international markets, prompting audiences to plan ahead. When the release was stalled, cinema halls were compelled to cancel shows and initiate refund processes. Distributors and exhibitors informed the court that the uncertainty resulted in logistical challenges, increased operational costs, and loss of anticipated revenue, underscoring the economic fallout of delayed certification.

Following the High Court’s directive, Jana Nayagan now stands cleared for theatrical release. However, the production team has yet to formally announce a revised release date. Sources within the film industry indicate that the makers may aim for a release in the coming days. There is also speculation that the film could be timed to coincide with the Pongal festival period around January 14, a window traditionally considered favourable for major Tamil film releases.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Vijay in the lead role, supported by a prominent cast that includes Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju. The film completed its post-production work before being submitted to the CBFC on December 18 for certification. Since then, anticipation had been steadily building, with fans eagerly awaiting Vijay’s on-screen return, making the certification delay all the more significant within the Tamil film industry.

The film holds particular importance as it is widely believed to be Vijay’s last cinematic outing before he transitions fully into politics. The actor has publicly announced his decision to gradually step away from films in order to focus on public service and political engagement. As a result, Jana Nayagan is being viewed as a defining milestone in his career, drawing heightened attention from fans and observers alike.

The High Court’s verdict is being interpreted as a strong reminder of the need for procedural discipline within the film certification framework. By intervening, the court sought to ensure that creative expression is not hindered by administrative delays while maintaining the role of regulatory oversight. The ruling is expected to have wider implications, reinforcing transparency and timely decision-making in certification processes, and offering reassurance to filmmakers navigating similar challenges in the future.