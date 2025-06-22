'Jana Nayangan' teaser offers first glimpse of Thalapathy Vijay's last film; check it out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : The first teaser for Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan' was unveiled on Sunday, marking the Tamil actor's 51st birthday.

Titled First Roar, the short video gives fans their first glimpse of Vijay in the much-awaited film.

The 65-second teaser opens with Vijay's voice saying, "You guys will live in my heart." The actor is then seen walking through a battle-like setting in a police uniform, holding a lathi. The teaser features visuals of destruction and calm intensity, setting the tone for a serious action drama.

1M+ realtime roars in 15 mins 🔥#JanaNayaganTheFirstRoar ▶️ https://t.co/Q981uzjAu2#HBDThalapathyVijay #JanaNayagan#Thalapathy @actorvijay sir #HVinoth @KvnProductions @hegdepooja @anirudhofficial @thedeol @_mamithabaiju @prakashraaj @menongautham #Priyamani @itsNarain… pic.twitter.com/NYi8O59yyW— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) June 21, 2025

Along with the teaser, the makers also released a poster showing Vijay seated on a throne with a sword in hand against a smoky, intense backdrop. The film, which holds emotional significance for many fans, will be Vijay's last before his expected shift to politics.

Engal nenjil kudiyirukkum.. ❤️ Happy Birthday Lion #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir 🔥 The First Roar ▶️ https://t.co/Q981uzk8jA#HBDThalapathyVijay#JanaNayaganTheFirstRoar #JanaNayagan#HVinoth @hegdepooja @anirudhofficial @thedeol @_mamithabaiju @prakashraaj @menongautham… pic.twitter.com/5IgRaHIoxC — KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) June 21, 2025

In January, on the occasion of Republic Day, Thalapathy Vijay surprised his fans by unveiling his look from the film. The film's first poster showed Vijay taking a selfie with a swarm of people in the backdrop.

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and features music by Anirudh Ravichander. Venkat K. Narayana produces the film under the banner of KVN Productions. It is set to release on January 9, 2026, during the Pongal festival.

Vijay was last seen in Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest Of All Time. The movie emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. The sci-fi action film was directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment.

The story revolved around a RAW agent's mission that goes awry, only to resurface and haunt Vijay's character and his family years later, revealing how they confront and resolve the problem.

