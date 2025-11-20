Jane Fonda: I didn’t think I’d live past 30

Los Angeles, Nov 20 Veteran Hollywood actress Jane Fonda says she is "astonished" as she is weeks away from her 88th birthday because she thought she would die from "drugs and loneliness" when she was 30.

Speaking on The Look, a special series from Michelle Obama's IMO podcast, the Grace and Frankie actress said: “I didn’t think I’d live past 30. I was sure I was going to die. (My) youth was not especially happy…I’m not addicted, but I thought I was going to die from drugs and loneliness. So the fact that I’m almost 88 is astonishing to me.”

"I wouldn’t go back for anything. I feel more centered, more whole, more complete. I’m very happy, single.”

Fonda has "never" been afraid of getting older or the end of her life after taking the time to reflect before she went into her "final act,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “More importantly, I’m not afraid of dying. The most important thing I did was when I was going to turn 60, and in my mind … this is the beginning of my final act, and I didn’t know how to live it."

At the time, the 80 for Brady actress reflected on her biggest fears and it changed her mindset.

She said: “I’m afraid of dying with a lot of regrets. I watched my dad die with a lot of regrets.

"That was an important realisation for me, because if you don’t want to die with regrets, then you have to live the last part of your life in such a way that there won’t be any regrets. I also want to be surrounded by people who love me…”

“Forgiveness comes into play, including forgiving myself. That actually has guided me in the last 30 years. I’ve been living to not have regrets.”

Fonda believes old age can be "fantastic".

She said: “I think that old age is fantastic if it’s lived intentionally. Intentionality is the key. Really thinking about it. I’m controversial, and I’m an activist, and I’ve been very unpopular. I’m popular right now. It probably won’t last, but I think that it’s important for somebody like me — who’s an activist — to show that I can also look good and then I’m still hireable. It encourages the young ones to not be so afraid.”

