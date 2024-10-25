Janhvi Kapoor beams with joy as Shikhar affectionately places his hand on her head

Mumbai, Oct 25 : Janhvi Kapoor recently took to social media to share a heartfelt image with her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya, in which he is seen lovingly placing his hand on her head.

On Friday, the actress posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram, captioning it, “Mems that haven’t made it to the gram.” One standout photo shows Janhvi playing with her pet dog while her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, affectionately places his hand on her head.

Another image captures a group photo where Janhvi and Shikhar are seen posing alongside Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and others. In this group shot, Janhvi is seen holding Shikhar’s hand.

Other candid photos and videos showcase Janhvi’s everyday experiences, filled with laughter, love, and cherished memories. The post features Janhvi’s joyful selfies with friends and heartwarming moments from family gatherings.

Although Janhvi and Shikhar have not made their relationship official, the two are often seen together. Recently, they arrived together at Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali party in Mumbai. The ‘Bawaal’ actress also posted stunning photos of herself in a shimmering saree on her Instagram.

During the promotions for her film ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’, Janhvi spoke about the support systems in her life, mentioning Shikhar. She said, “He’s been a part of my life since I was around 15 or 16. Our dreams have always aligned; his aspirations are my aspirations and vice versa. We’ve been incredibly close and have supported each other, almost like we've raised one another.”

Janhvi first hinted at her romance with Shikhar on ‘Koffee with Karan’ when she appeared with Sara Ali Khan. Later, during an episode with her sister Khushi Kapoor, she casually mentioned Shikhar’s name, fuelling further speculation. Janhvi has even been spotted wearing a necklace with Shikhar’s name at several events.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in ‘Ulajh’, where she played the role of an IFS officer. The film was released on August 2.

