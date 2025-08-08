Janhvi Kapoor exudes 'sundari' vibes in floral jaal saree

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : Actor Janhvi Kapoor is a true fashionista. There's hardly any moment when the 'Dhadak' star has not left her fans in awe with her style.

On Friday, she once again served looks, and this time it's for promotions of her upcoming film 'Param Sundari'.

Earlier in the day, she stepped out in the city with her co-star Sidharth Malhotra. Both complemented each other in shades of pink.

Sidharth looked dapper in a pink t-shirt that he paired with a brown jacket and off-white pants. Janhvi stole attention with her floral jaal saree.

Janhvi's saree features a soft pink hue and yellow colour, elegantly draped with a sheer netted overlay showcasing an intricate jaal design. Scalloped borders with similar rose-themed designs elevated her style.

Janhvi paired the saree with a matching sleeveless pink bralette blouse with noodle straps. For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup which features blushed cheeks and glossy pink lipstick. She resorted to minimal accessories, comprising a white floral ring.

Janhvi and Sidharth's film 'Param Sundari' will be released in theatres on hit theatres on August 29.

'Param Sundari' marks the first on-screen collaboration between Janhvi and Sidharth. The romantic comedy is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Earlier, the first song from the film, 'Pardesiya,' was released and continues to keep fans hooked. It is a love song that features a sweet bond between Sidharth and Janhvi. From the scenic location to Sidharth's breathtaking looks, the song has all the qualities needed to become the love anthem of the year.

'Param Sundari' is a romantic comedy-drama about a cross-cultural love story between a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl, set against the backdrop of Kerala's backwaters.

