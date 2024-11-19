Janhvi Kapoor gives a shoutout to Nayanthara's docu-series; calls it her "morning inspiration"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 : Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who recently ventured into the South Indian film industry with her debut movie 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR has sent a major shout-out to Nayanthara's recently released docu-series, 'Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale'.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the 'Devera' actress dropped a poster from the docu-series that featured a beautiful wedding picture of Nayanthara with her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Along with the poster, Janhvi added a caption applauding the series.

Calling the series, her "morning inspiration", Janhvi wrote, "Nothing more inspiring than watching a strong woman be a strong woman," followed by a red heart emoji.

'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale' premiered on Netflix on November 18 on the occasion of her birthday.

The docu-series gives fans a glimpse of Nayanthara's life, from her humble beginnings to her rise to stardom. It includes stories from friends and colleagues such as Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, as well as her family and husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

The audience also gets a glimpse of Nayanthara's career growth and her extravagant wedding with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan and Mani Ratnam.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara recently sparked a discussion within the industry with her open letter to Actor Dhanush.

In the letter posted by Nayanthara on Saturday, the actress accused Dhanush of harbouring a personal grudge against her and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. She mentioned that it was a 'low' move to demand Rs 10 crore from them to use a three-second snippet of songs from 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'.

A part of the letter read, "A well-established actor like you, with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, an ace director, needs to read and understand this. Cinema as we all know is a fight for survival for people like me: a self-made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today. I'd owe this to my work ethic which is no secret to all who know me but more importantly, to the goodwill of the audience and my film fraternity."

