Janhvi Kapoor gives a shoutout to rumoured boyfriend Shikhar's brother Veer on his Bollywood debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday announced his new film 'Sky Force', which will mark the debut of Veer Pahariya.

Interestingly, Veer is the brother of Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Both Veer and Shikhar are grandsons of the veteran Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde.

As the details of Veer's debut film were officially revealed today, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram Story and gave a shoutout to him.

“This is going to be (fire emojis) Can’t wait @veerpahariya6 (red heart emoji)," Janhvi wrote.

Janhvi's younger sister Khushi Kapoor, who is also all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', expressed excitement about Veer's first film.

"So excited for you!! (white heart and party face emojis) @veerpahariya6," Khushi posted.

As per a statement, ‘SkyForce’ is an untold true story that captures the bravery, emotion, and patriotism of all those men in uniform involved in India’s first and deadliest airstrike against Pakistan, against all odds.The film is directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx4eIU7NYqX/

Sharing the film's announcement video, Akshay took to Instagram and wrote, "story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Give it love, please. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Sky Force takes flight in cinemas on 2nd October, 2024. ✈️."

The film will be out on October 2, 2024.

