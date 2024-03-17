Janhvi Kapoor: Indian wear is the most beautiful piece of clothing there can be

Mumbai, March 17 Actress Janhvi Kapoor has talked about her love for Indian wear, which she tags as the most “beautiful piece of clothing” there can be.

It’s the simplicity that attracts Janhvi, who walked as the showstopper for the label Kalki at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI on the ultimate day on Sunday.

Janhvi told IANS exclusively: “I love the simplicity of Indian wear. It is so effortless and graceful at the same time. Indian wear is the most beautiful piece of clothing there can be.

Talking about her fashion sensibility, the actress does like to mix it up.

“I think for everyday wear, I like to keep it simple and comfortable. For my red carpet looks, I love creating looks. I love good eye makeup to complete whatever I’m wearing. I’d say style meets comfort is my vibe when getting ready.”

However, she strongly believes that one does not need to burn their pockets over exorbitantly priced garments to look stylish.

“It’s the way you style an outfit that makes or breaks the look. Even street fashion can look amazing if you style it the right way,” she said.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi" and"Ulajh ". She is also set to make her Telugu debut with Jr Ntr-starrer ‘Devara: Part 1”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor