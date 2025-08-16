Janhvi Kapoor Mobbed by Fans at Mumbai’s Dahi Handi Event, Looks Uncomfortable Yet Maintains Calm (Watch Video)

Bollywood actress, Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actress in entertainment industry. She enjoys massive fan following both online and offline and her recent appearance at Mumbai's Dhai Handi event is a proof. Janhvi is currently promoting her upcoming movie 'Param Sundari' with Sidharth Malhotra . She today visited Dahi Handi event in Ghatkopar were she interacted with fans and cheered everyone. Video from event are going viral on social media. In one of the video which is going viral on social media actress was seen leaving the event, when her fans mobbed.

Param Sundari, actress was seen wearing traditional outfit , inspired by her look in film. After attending event, while leaving Janhvi got mobbed and was seen uncomfortable, after mob pushed her several times. Even after being uncomfortable she was constant smiling.

Meanwhile On Wednesday (August 13), Janhvi observed Sridevi's 62nd birth anniversary by paying a visit to Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers. Sidharth Malhotra, who also accompanied Janhvi to the temple, shared a video in which they were seen heading together. He also mentioned that it was his first-ever visit to Tirumala Temple, further adding that his 'Param Sundari' co-star offers prayers every year.

Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra starrer film 'Param Sundari', will release in theaters on August 29 2025. Film is produced by Maddock Films, who has successfully delivered films like 'Stree 2', 'Roohi', 'Munjya', 'Bhediya'.