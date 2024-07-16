Janhvi Kapoor plays youngest Deputy High Commissioner in ‘Ulajh’ trailer

Mumbai, July 16 The trailer for the upcoming film ‘Ulajh’, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah, was unveiled on Tuesday.

Directed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, the film unfolds against the backdrop of the high-stakes world of international diplomacy.

In the trailer, Janhvi portrays Suhana Bhatia, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner. However, there’s a catch, the trailer goes on to seed doubt in the minds of the viewers that her appointment is a work of nepotism -- a criticism Janhvi has faced in her own career.

Talking about the film, Janhvi shared, "This film is particularly special to me as I portray the very challenging role of a diplomat for the first time. It has been a humbling and fascinating experience. Working with Sudhanshu Saria has been incredibly enriching; he made me push my own boundaries. Suhana's character is strong and multi-dimensional, and I found a personal connection to some shades of the character that enabled me to deliver an authentic performance."

In the storyline, Janhvi’s character is embroiled in a treacherous personal conspiracy during her crucial assignment at the London embassy. A voice-over in the trailer reveals a leak in the embassy’s high-profile proceedings, with the source allegedly tied to the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI.

The film also features Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi.

Director Sudhanshu Saria said: “ ‘Ulajh’ is ultimately about the conundrum of choices, and setting it in the high-stakes world of international diplomacy made it that much more exciting. Directing this spectacular cast, led by Janhvi, Gulshan, and Roshan, has been a privilege, and they have all brought remarkable depth to their characters and elevated the narrative. I can’t wait to see audiences go on this thrill ride loaded with twists and turns."

Produced by Junglee Pictures, ‘Ulajh’ is scheduled for release on August 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor