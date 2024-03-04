Janhvi Kapoor poses with 'OG Mr and Mrs Mahi', shares special memories

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 : Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is all set to come with the sports drama 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', met the former Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

After attending the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Janhvi on Monday treated fans with photos from the event and shared some special memories.

"With the OG Mr & Mrs Mahi. Plus some special mems," Janhvi wrote.

The first photo featured Janhvi posing with MS Dhoni and Sakshi.

Interestingly, Janhvi will be seen in the role of a cricket player along with Rajkummar Rao in the film which is expected to highlight the role of former India skipper Dhoni.

In the pictures, Janhvi can be seen wearing a pink coloured saree and has kept her hair half-tied.

Dhoni opted for a stylish white kurta-pyjama, while his wife Sakshi, dolled up in a simple yellow and red-hued printed salwar suit.

In another image, she can be seen posing with her father Boney Kapoor and her sister Khushi.

Another photo captured Janhvi and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya posing for a picture.

One of the pictures that caught fans' attention is Janhvi and Sara performing on stage. Sara can be seen dancing with Shikhar's brother Veer Pahariya, whom she is rumoured to have dated in the past.

As soon as the photos were uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, "Aww cuteeeeeee! Also sharry gonna kill you."

One of the users wrote, "Jk and Mahi together."

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began on Friday in Jamnagar. Guests from all around the world were in the city to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son.

Talking about 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', the film is a sports drama. It marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after 'Roohi'.

The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.

Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

