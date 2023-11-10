Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's sports drama 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 : Finally, the release date for Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' has been locked.

On Thursday, Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram and announced the new release date.

Along with the post, they wrote, "Two hearts chasing one dream & it's just pitch-er perfect!The field is set for #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas on 19th April 2024."

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is a sports drama. The film marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after 'Roohi'.

The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.

In May this year, after the film's wrap up, Janhvi penned a lengthy note expressing gratitude to the whole team.

"2 years since I first picked up my bat. And now we've finally wrapped #MrandMrsMahi.. I thought I'd wake up today feeling lighter and relieved because we all gave more to this film than we thought was even possible. But I feel kind of empty. Like a blank canvas. I feel like we've been to war and back, and I saw so many heroes in action. @vikrant_yeligeti @abhisheknayar we would have been lost without you'll. And i would have definitely collapsed on day 1 only @manushnandandop sir you carried us on your shoulders and made sure we reached the finish line. @anaygoswamy for making every battle look like a beautiful painting. Our entire AD team!!!! Lead by @deepu_sharma_ @sankyluthra you guys are the real heroes. You'll never gave up, and never stepped down in moments of adversity, you'll rose to every occasion. Fought every battle," she wrote.

Heaping praises on Sharan (director), Janhvi added, "@sharanssharma you made sure, no matter how difficult things got, that none of us were compromising on our attempt at excellence. Under the burden of the worlds stress, still pushing, never settling. And along with @mehrotranikhil allowed us to find and create moments of truth and beauty. And gave me Mahima. Despite how hard it's been, I know she has been a gift to me that's meant more than even I'm being able to realise at this point. @rajkummar_rao I am so lucky, to have worked with you and witnessed your genius.

"You added magic to our film. My team @rivieralynn @sushmitavankar for keeping me sane. For giving me strength. For lifting me up when I needed it. For having my back always. And making me look cute @priyanka.s.borkar on and off set support lol. @sheetal_f_khan @tanvichemburkar."

She also thanked Karan for believing in her."@karanjohar I hope we've made you proud! Thank you for believing in this film the way that you have. @apoorva1972 . In many ways, waking up this morning felt like a rebirth. Every act of creation is first an act of destruction". It's safe to say at many moments it felt like the grind was destroying us. And had destroyed us, mentally, physically, but I have my faith in what we have created through it. Can't wait for you guys to see it," she added.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her upcoming Pan-India film 'Devara'.

Helmed by Koratala Siva the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

'Devara' marks the first collaboration of Janhvi with the 'RRR' actor.

RajKummar was recently seen in the series 'Guns & Gulaabs' which is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

