Janhvi Kapoor reminds that India is not an aggressive country amidst conflict with Pakistan

Mumbai, May 9 Just like all of us, actress Janhvi Kapoor is also devastated and extremely concerned about the growing tension between India and Pakistan.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi penned an emotional note that read, "The visuals that unfolded on news channels and social media last night felt like they were something out of a movie, something I never fathomed I'd see in this lifetime happening on Indian soil. It was a kind of anxiety I had never experienced before. And it made me think of all the times we'd remark on foreign conflicts from a safe distance and call for an end to any and all kinds of confrontation between countries. But this time it's at our door step."

The diva stated that, as history is proof, India is not an aggressive country.

"We by nature, by history are never the aggressors. We don't invade, we don't enforce ourselves into places and onto people that don't welcome us."

"Yesterday after decades of being at the receiving end of cowardly attacks we chose to hit back. We finally said enough. The might, power and strength of our armed forces was never any secret. But yesterday, despite the terror and uncertainty of what may unfold, there was a sense of security," she added.

Thanking our Indian Armed Forces, Janhvi added, "Our Air Forces, our Navy, our Army, their bravery and their prowess will prevail and they won't let a single Indian come in the way of harm."

Showing her gratitude for our PM, she went on saying, "Thank you Shri Narendra Modi for showing us that sometimes being an Indian also means to take a stand and to put an end to injustice inflicted upon us."

"The only scenario in which the perpetrators get what they want is if we let them divide us from within. I implore you to rise above that instinct, India's long overdue response to terrorism is not extremism, it is an act of survival." Janhvi concluded.

After Operation Sindoor, tension has escalated along the India-Pakistan border.

