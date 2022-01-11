Janhvi Kapoor reveals she tested positive for COVID-19



The recent spike in COVID-19 has hit the entertainment industry hard and a number of celebs have tested positive and now joining the list is actress Janhvi Kapoor. The Dhadak actress took to her Instagram story to reveal that she and her sister tested positive for the virus on Jan 3. However, the actress claimed to have tested negative after following all the COVID-19 protocols. Earlier, a number of them from the Kapoor household tested positive. Boney, on the other hand, has tested negative. The filmmaker was in Chennai and continues to stay back in Chennai as a precautionary measure of social distancing safety from Janhvi. Last week, Arjun, Anshula Kapoor, along with Rhea and Karan Boolani were tested COVID positive.

Few days ago, Janhvi posted her picture, lying on the bed, with a thermometer in her mouth. Her post says, "That time of the year again," and it hints that she might be down with fever. In her carousel, along with her picture, Janhvi posted her painting, a page from her book, a cute video of her pup, and a laidback moment with Khushi Kapoor. Last week, while speaking to Hindustan Times, Janhvi said that she's concerned about the economics, and the fate of upcoming releases. "We were just getting a sense of theatrical releases and resuming shoot life. I’m concerned about financials, job opportunities and the vision that everyone has for their releases. Having said that, I believe that in this situation, there’s no point losing sleeping over it because people’s health, well-being and lives are at stake; the country’s future is at stake.”

