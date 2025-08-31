Janhvi Kapoor reveals some of the stuff 'Sundari loves'

Mumbai, Aug 31 Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been receiving a lot of love for her portrayal of Sundari in the romantic comedy, "Param Sundari".

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Janhvi revealed some of the stuff Sundari loves. The primary photo from the album shows her posing with an elephant, followed by a video of Janhvi showing some classical moves in front of the camera.

Next was a photo of her with co-star Sidharth Malhotra. Janhvi was also seen flaunting her beautiful gajra in one of the stills.

The 'Mili' actress dropped a photo of herself dressed as Sundari with folded hands. The post further included another clip of Janhvi performing a classical dance.

Janhvi was seen giving a goofy expression with her tongue out in one of the photographs.

The last pic of the post has her relaxing while scrolling her iPad.

"Just some stuff Sundari loves #ParamSundari in theatres now," Janhvi captioned the post.

The diva is currently busy promoting “Param Sundari”, and during her recent appearance on the show “Super Dancer Chapter 5”, she recalled how her late mother Sridevi’s “rage dance” in the 1991 film “Lamhe” was full of aggression and internal struggle.

As contestant Namish’s performance took Janhvi down the memory lane, she complimented him saying: “You changed the energy of the room the moment you started the performance. A lot goes into a good performance – expression, smile, movements.”

“My mother’s performance on Dance of Rage in Yash ji’s film was full of aggression and internal struggle, and I always wondered how an artist could perform it. Today, watching you perform live made me connect with you completely. I got goosebumps,” she added.

Janhvi was accompanied by Siddharth on the set of Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show.

Released on August 29, "Param Sundari" revolves around a love story between a North Indian boy (played by Sidharth) and a South Indian girl (Played by Janhvi), in the backdrop of Kerala.

