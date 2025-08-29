Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Using Orry as Her 'Fake Husband' to Avoid Flirting Advances

It’s the season of rom-coms as fans anticipate the release of Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota. Stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra appeared in IMDb’s original series ‘Speed Dating’ where they shared their take on romance and first dates, and revealed behind the scene anecdotes and learnings from the set of the film. Upon being asked the most filmy thing he has done for love, Malhotra revealed, “One would be celebrating six months of dating, where I planned where the car will stop, how as soon as she opened the car, there were flowers, leading her to a restaurant. I arranged a lot of flowers, made a nice trail going to the table. And there was a nice handwritten letter there.”

Sharing a romantic thing a partner has done to impress her, Kapoor said, “I would say he had taken a really long trip, gone through a long journey to come and meet me for a short span of time. Once from London to Bombay, to see me for just like 5 hours because I had a really bad dream and I was panicking.” Revealing his idea of a perfect date, Malhotra said, “A good place on a good evening which is not so hot. Then, after a meal, a walk on the beach. I’m more of a beach person. So definitely, a nice date on the beach. A walk at night.” On her most ridiculous excuse to turn down unwanted advances, Kapoor revealed, “I’ve said I’m married a lot. Someone coming up to me in person has mostly been outside of India. A lot of waiters in LA would send me their phone number or get me something that I didn’t order. I was with Orry once and said he’s my husband.” Kapoor also revealed her dealbreaker for a first date, she said, “The first date is a big one. They shouldn’t show up late, in fact they should show up early. They should seem nervous.” She continued, “Intangible and emotional gestures mean a lot more to me than tangible materialistic things.”

On being asked his learnings about love through the making of Param Sundari, Malhotra revealed, “Param and Sundari’s love story will make you believe in faith and in destiny, in the most funny and weirdest way. If two people are destined to meet, fate will find a way to bring you together.” Kapoor added, “I don’t think love is only romantic. There is a lot of love we both have towards our work. During our tough days, it wasn’t thinking about the finish line or how maybe we’ll reap certain rewards that was making us go through with it. I think it was purely for the love of cinema, or the idea that we’ll create something that is fun and memorable to watch.”