Janhvi Kapoor rings 25th birthday in Tirupati

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 25th birthday on Sunday by visiting the shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati.

Several pictures and videos have been circulating on social media in which the 'Dhadak' actor can be seen seeking blessings at the temple.

Janhvi also took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from the day, accompanied by her friends and family.

In the happy pictures, late actor Sridevi's daughter can be seen dressed in a lime green silk saree with a pink blouse.

Manish Malhotra and Shanaya Kapoor poured heart emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, family members including Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have shared heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl on social media.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor