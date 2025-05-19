Janhvi Kapoor sets off for Cannes in style

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 : Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her highly anticipated debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

The actress will be attending the prestigious event with her team for the film 'Homebound', which will be featured in the coveted Un Certain Regard section on May 21, 2025.

As excitement builds ahead of the premiere, Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai Airport early Monday, exuding style and sophistication in a chic ensemble.

The actress looked effortlessly elegant in a black high-neck top, paired with fitted black pants and formal shoes.

She completed her airport look with a burgundy jacket, sleek black sunglasses, and a stylish handbag that added a touch of flair to her outfit.

Fans and paparazzi caught a glimpse of Kapoor as she prepared for her journey to the French Riviera.

This year, Kapoor's debut at Cannes holds special significance, as it marks the premiere of 'Homebound', a film directed by Neeraj Ghaywan.

The film's unique narrative and stellar performances are set to captivate audiences. 'Homebound' also stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, alongside Kapoor.

Ahead of the Cannes debut, filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing 'Homebound', took to Instagram to share the first poster of the film.

The poster features Khatter and Jethwa in key roles, with Johar providing fans a glimpse of what to expect. The caption on his post read: "Some bonds carry us through. Presenting the first poster for HOMEBOUND, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. Premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on 21st May 2025."

Martin Scorsese, the legendary Hollywood director, has come on board as the executive producer of 'Homebound'.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan is also making his return to Cannes, where his previous film, 'Masaan' (2015), had garnered global attention.

'Masaan', which starred Vicky Kaushal, had been showcased in the Un Certain Regard section and won accolades, making it one of the most memorable films of that year's festival.

'Homebound' is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Co-producers include Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier.

