Janhvi Kapoor shares a glimpse of her ‘favourite kind of days’

Mumbai, Jan 31 Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a glimpse from the shoot of her upcoming film “Param Sundari” and tagged it as her favourite days.

Janhvi took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a sneak-peek into the sets of the film. The picture featured the crew of the film all set to roll.

For the caption she wrote: “Favourite kind of days #paramsundari.”

The cross-cultural romance film also stars Sidharth Malhotra alongside Janhvi. “Param Sundari” has been locked for theatrical release on July 25.

The film is by production house Maddock Films, directed by Tushar Jalota of “Dasvi” fame. It centers on a love story between a North Indian played by Sidharth and a South Indian girl, filmed in Kerala.

The film “promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming,” per a description provided by Maddock, reports variety.com.

“Its like those films that Mani-sir (Mani Ratnam) used to do like ‘Saathiya’ (the Hindi-language remake of Tamil drama-romance film “Alai Payuthey”),” Maddock chief Dinesh Vijan told Variety.

“The kind of music it has and Janhvi playing a South Indian is interesting, Sid’s playing a Northern Delhi boy and the conflict is very cool. It’s like maybe taking ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ forward – there’s a high tech idea in there. But we are going into the ‘Kantara’ world of sorts – we are going a little more than than that.”

Janhvi was last seen in “Devara: Part 1” directed by Koratala Siva. The film stars NTR Jr in dual roles, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko. It is the first part of a planned duology. The film marked the Telugu cinema debut of Janhvi, who is the daughter of late actress Sridevi.

The film follows Devara, chieftain of a coastal village, who feuds with his counterpart Bhaira over arms smuggling through the Red Sea.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor