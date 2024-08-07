Janhvi Kapoor shares BTS video from upcoming film 'Devara'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 : Actor Janhvi Kapoor has given her fans a sneak peek into her upcoming film Devara by sharing a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Janhvi posted a BTS video from the film, where she is seen shooting for the newly released song 'Chuttamalle.'

In the video, Janhvi is dressed in a white dhoti saree. The video starts with her looking into a mirror and winking. Then, it shows her enjoying the song and playing with water against a beautiful backdrop.

Along with the video, Janhvi wrote, 'BTS' and dropped a kiss emoji.

The post caught attention, especially with comments from her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, who wrote, "Wow, who is this goddess" and added a love emoji. Shanaya Kapoor also left a series of heart emojis, and choreographer Bosco Martis commented, "How cool."

This romantic track, which marks a significant shift from the previously released high-energy 'Fear Song,' showcases the enchanting chemistry between the lead actors and promises to captivate audiences.

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's presentation, 'Devara: Part 1' is set to release on September 27, 2024.

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a significant role.

Janhvi is currently seen in Ulajh, which also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew.

The film follows Suhana Bhatia, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, as she navigates a challenging mission in London. The cast includes Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. Written by Saria and Parveez Shaikh, the dialogues are by Atika Chauhan.

