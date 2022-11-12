Janhvi Kapoor shares glimpse of "sleeping Rajkummar" from 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' shoot

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, on Friday, shared a glimpse from the sets of her upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi.'

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a picture which she captioned, "Hard at work dnd @rajkumma_rao Mr and Mrs Mahi."

In the picture, the 'Trapped' actor could be seen taking a nap while sitting on a sofa.

Helmed by Sharan Sharma, and produced by Karan Johar the film marks Janhvi and Rajkummar's second on-screen collaboration after their horror comedy film 'Roohi'.

The film was slated to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022, but the shooting of the project is still not over.

Recently, Janhvi's pictures and videos went viral on social media in which she could be seen on the cricket ground training for her role in the film.

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' marks the 'Stree' actor's first film under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Janhvi was recently seen in the survival thriller film 'Mili' alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, 'Mili' gathered decent response from the audience and marked Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor.

She will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming drama film 'Bawal' alongside Varun Dhawan, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

Rajkummar, on the other hand, was recently seen in the thriller film 'Monica O My Darling' alongside Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte which streamed on the OTT platform Netflix.

He will also be seen in director duo Raj and DK's upcoming film 'Guns and Gulaabs'.

( With inputs from ANI )

