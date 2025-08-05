Janhvi Kapoor shares how 'Pardesiya' from Param Sundari happened

Mumbai, Aug 5 Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra revealed how the romantic number "Pardesiya" from "Param Sundari" was shot in Kerala.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of the melodious track, along with the caption, "A little chaos and a whole lot of love. That’s how #Pardesiya happened."

Sharing her experience, Janhvi was heard saying, "We had a great day of shooting montages. We ate some spicy fish curry and got on a bike. It was a very relaxing day by 'Param Sundari' standards."

Sidharth immediately agreed with his co-star, saying, "that's true".

Previously, Sidharth claimed that "Pardesiya" has been one of his personal favourite love songs to shoot.

“Pardesiya isn’t just a song, it’s a feeling that stays with you long after it ends. Sachin–Jigar and Amitabh have yet again created pure magic. The moment I heard the track, I knew it had something special," the 'Shershaah' actor shared.

He added, “Sonu sir’s voice brings a timeless emotion to it, and lip syncing to his voice for a love song is truly special. Shooting alongside Janhvi was effortless. It’s been one of my personal favourite love songs to shoot….”

Additionally, Janhvi revealed that she was very excited for the "Pardesiya" track from "Param Sundari".

The 'Mili' actress said, “I have always had a soft corner for love songs and Pardesiya is one of the best that I have worked on. Having Sonu Nigam’s voice elevate the emotion makes it truly unforgettable. I’m sure the audience will love it."

Crooned by Sonu Nigam and Krishnakali Saha, "Pardesiya" has been composed by Sachin–Jigar with lyrics provided by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Set in the serene backwaters of Kerala, the project revolves around a love story between a North Indian boy, played by Sidharth, and a South Indian girl, played by Janhvi.

"Param Sundari" is expected to release in the theatres on August 29.

