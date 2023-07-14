Janhvi Kapoor shares stunning picture of her in floral dress, fans react

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a stunning picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen wearing a floral midi dress. She looked gorgeous in bright hues, a simple hairdo and makeup.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Dil Se Dil Tak”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CurEBaQPNbA/?img_index=1

After her post, many fans also reacted and dropped heart emojis.

Shanaya Kapoor dropped a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji to convey warmth and positivity.

One of her fans mentioned, "She is hot , pretty, beautiful and also good actress."

Janhvi recently also shared a picture in a sequined floral bodycon midi dress on her social media handle while promoting her film, which was also admired by her fans.

As the makers of the upcoming film, ‘Bawaal’ released another track from the movie, Janhvi shared glimpses of the song on her social media handle and wrote in the ccaption, “Chhalak gaye naina, Tune mann bhar diya…Mere khaali se dil ko yun, Tune ghar kar diya..” #DilSeDilTak song out now.”

On the work front, Janhvi is all set to be seen in ‘Bawaal’ opposite Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari ‘Bawaal’ is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from July 21. It is set against the backdrop of World War 2.

The makers recently released 'Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte' song. It is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon.

On the other hand, ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ is sung by Laqshay Kapoor, Akashdeep Sengupta, and Suvarna Tiwari, the song is penned by Kausar Munir and features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

