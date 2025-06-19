Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya Spotted Holding Hands on Busy Streets of London (Watch Video)

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is always in news may its personal life or professional life. It is an open secret that Ulajh actress is dating Shikhar Pahariya from past several year. They have often spotted hanging out and going on dates. Recently one video of couple has gone viral on social media where Janhvi and Shikhar Pahariya spotted in London, holding hands. The couple is currently in London enjoying their much needed break after Janhvi's Cannes debut.

Janhvi and Shikhar, who have been dating for long time. Though seemingly aware of being photographed, they continued their walk unperturbed. In video Janhvi can be seen wearing a black tube top and jogger pants, while Khushi sported an all-white ensemble. Shikhar opted for a casual outfit.

Also Read: Ali Fazal Speaks About Returning to the Big Screen After Years, With Metro… in Dino and Thug Life

Who is Shikhar Paharia ?

Shikhar Paharia is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil kumar Shinde and the nephew of MLA Praniti Shinde. He is the son of Sushilkumar Shinde's daughter Smriti Shinde. Janhvi and Shikhar have been together since college. That's when their relationship began. They had a rift in the meantime. But later they got back together.

On work front, Janhvi was last seen walking Cannes red carpet for the premier of the Homebound at 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Talking about the other films She will be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan, and is also slated to feature opposite Ram Charan in the action film Peddi. Additionally, she will appear opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the romance Param Sundar