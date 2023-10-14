Janhvi Kapoor takes hotness to another level, steals attention in black at Lakme Fashion Week 2023

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Friday night left jaws dropping with her breathtaking look at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

The 'Dhadak' star turned showstopper for ace designer Amit Aggarwal. Wearing a structured bustier with a body-grazing skirt, Janhvi walked down the ramp like a diva. A swirl of paneled silver was wrapped over the bustier with a metallic finish.

Her kohl-rimmed eyes, wavy locks and dewy glam definitely elevated her glamorous look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

On her outfit, Janhvi said, "I love its simplicity and it is impactful just like Amit's entire collection. Also, it is sustainable."

Take a look at pictures and videos of Janhvi's from her hot ramp walk.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Janhvi will be seen headlining 'Ulajh', which is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria. The thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.

Excited to be a part of 'Ulajh', Janhvi earlier said, "When I was approached with the script of 'Ulajh', it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story have so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to working with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time."

Janhvi will also be seen in the film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite RajKummar Rao.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor