Janhvi Kapoor teases fans with teaser of peppy track 'Shaukan' from 'Ulajh'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : After enthralling audience with the trailer, the makers of 'Ulajh' starring Janhvi Kapoor are all set to unveil the peppy track, titled, "Shaukan."

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi teased fans with the song teaser video and captioned the post, which read, "#Shaukan out tomorrow.#UlajhInCinemas2ndAug."

In the video, Janhvi can be seen enjoying and grooving to the song's beats.

The song will be out on July 22.

Recently, Janhvi revealed an exciting new collaboration with singer Neha Kakkar for her song from the film.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi dropped a heartfelt post featuring a picture of Neha and captioned it, "Voice of my next song."

In a reciprocal gesture, Neha posted a stunning image of Janhvi, writing, "The face of my next song."

The music teased on their Instagram stories hints at a groovy dance number.

Janhvi's portrayal of an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Suhana has garnered widespread praise, with fans raving about her new avatar.

The trailer for Ulajh showcases Janhvi Kapoor as Suhana, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, who navigates a difficult mission at the London embassy under close watch. Her performance defies stereotypes, addressing nepotism head-on.

Gulshan Devaiah joins the cast as a mysterious undercover agent, injecting further suspense into the narrative. The trailer teases a labyrinth of secrets and betrayals, hinting at an internal leak that jeopardises the lives of undercover agents and throws Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival.

Quite elated after receiving positive response from the audience over the trailer, Janhvi recently expressed gratitude to the audience, she in a statement said, "I am overwhelmed by the response that the trailer has received. I am glad and truly grateful to all my fans and audience, who are excited to see me in this role. This gives me the courage to always deliver my best. This is the first time I'll be seen playing an IFS officer, and it was both challenging and exciting to experience this side and the world of diplomats, where you learn so many new things and understand a completely new side to national defence and international relations."

'Ulajh,' scripted by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, is slated for release on August 2, 2024.

