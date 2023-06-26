Janhvi Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, celebs extend birthday wishes to Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 : On actor Arjun Kapoor's birthday, several B-town celebs took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun's sister Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture on his stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday Arjun Bhaiya my big brother and I feel like everyone's big brother on most days. I love you. I hope this year your very special heart is protected and healed, I hope your dreams are realized and the fruits of your labour frutified. You deserve only the best of everything, because that's what you give everyone in your life."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Arjjjjj. Love you."

Rakul Preet Singh shared a boomerang video and wrote, "Happy happy birthday Arjun. Wishing you smiles, positivity and abundance forever. Yes also travel and lots of coffee."

Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Happy birthday to my human whose main quality is to irritate me yet I love him. Thanks and Regards."

Khushi Kapoor shared a picture and wrote, "Happy bdayyyyy Love you."

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Happy birthday the nicest person with the largest heart and the warmest energy. May this year be full of love, tons of good cinema and good health.

Anushka Sharma wrote, "Happy Birthday Arjun. Wishing you love and light always."

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

