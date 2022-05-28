Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor falls prey to cyber crime, loses Rs 4 lakh

Janhvi Kapoor's father and producer Boney Kapoor has fallen into the trap of cyber fraud. About Rs 4 lakh was laundered from his bank account. He immediately reported the incident to the bank and lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police. An investigation is now underway. No one has been caught yet.

According to sources, five transactions were made with Boney Kapoor's credit card. Rs 3.82 lakh was stolen from the account. Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor did not receive any phone calls from anyone asking for credit card information. Everything came to light when a bank official called for a credit card bill. Boney Kapoor has spoken to the bank and lodged a complaint under the Information Technology Act at the Amboli police station.

According to the police officer, when Boney Kapoor used the credit card, his details were taken. It was also learned that the money was withdrawn from his bank account and transferred to an account from Gurugram. The matter is under investigation. Efforts are on to nab the accused as soon as possible.